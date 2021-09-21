Arun Vijay starrer Borrder to release in theatres on November 19

Arun Vijay will be seen next in the film titled Borrder. Recently the trailer was released and it was received well by the audiences. Now the makers have announced the details of the release date. Arun Vijay starrer Borrder will be hitting screens on November 19.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared a new poster to announce this big news. The film is under the post-production stage and will be completed very soon.

Sharing the release date tweet, Regina wrote, "Having your film release in theatres during these times is a privilege. God is kind. White heart#ArunVijayInBorrder frm Nov 19th."

Earlier, Borrder was slated for release in August, ahead of Independence Day but was postponed due to Coronavirus second wave. Now the makers announced a new release date.

Directed by Arivazhagan, Borrder has Arun Vijay playing an officer named Aravind Chandrashekar, who is part of the Defence Intelligence Agency. While Stefy Patel plays Arun Vijay's romantic interest, Regina Cassandra will be seen in a pivotal role. Borrder marks Arivazhagan and Arun Vijay's second film together after the hit thriller, Kuttram 23. The film is produced by T Vijayaragavendra under the banner of All in Pictures.

Touted to be a spy thriller and has music by Sam CS. The technical team consists of cinematography by B Rajasekhar and editing by Sabu Joseph.