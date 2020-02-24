Arun Vijay starrer Mafia's director Karthick Naren REACTS on the film's criticism

After Arun Vijay starrer Mafia received mixed reviews from audience and critics, the film's director Karthick Naren took to his Twitter space and stated that he would learn and unlearn from his works.

Karthick Naren, who directed Arun Vijay’s latest outing Mafia, took to Twitter and reacted to the criticism that he has been getting for his film. He wrote, “Thanks to the press, media & audience for receiving #Mafia very well. Have been reading all the reviews, came across few constructive & few harsh criticism. Everything has been duly noted on a positive note. Unlearning & learning again :)”. The director’s Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru received positive feedback from the audience and critics.

Mafia, which was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, hit the big screens last week. The film marks the second directorial venture of Karthick Naren. Priya Bhavani Shankar is seen playing the female lead opposite Arun Vijay. Prasanna plays the main antagonist. Directed and written by Karthick Naren, the movie is about a chasing and catching game between two individuals – one who tries to curb crimes, and the other who commits the crimes.

When the makers released the theatrical trailer, it took the social media by storm, and people across all social media platforms shared it. In the trailer, Arun Vijay and Prasanna were seen narrating their plans while hinting at their roles in the film. They also made plans to take on each other. While it was expected that the film will have a good run in theaters, Tamilrockers leaked the full movie by decreasing the chances of the movie’s success.

