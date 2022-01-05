Arun Vijay tests positive for COVID-19; Actor currently under home quarantine

It seems like the most recent wave of COVID-19 has hit the worst one for the film industry. Arun Vijay recently reported that he has tested positive for this virus. He informed everyone about the unpleasant update on Twitter. The actor is currently in home quarantine as per his doctor’s advice.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “Hi everyone!! This is to inform you'll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor's advice.Thanks for all the love..Stay safe & take care everyone” In the past few week, many members from the fraternity have been infected with the virus. Most recent is Ajit’s Veeram co-star Suhail Chandhok. He has been infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. Besides these two, director Arun Vaidhyanathan was also tested positive. However, he has now recovered from the virus.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, the actor will next appear in spy thriller outing Borrder. The film has been directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, while Vijaya Raghavendra has produced it under the banner All in pictures. The film also casts Regina Cassandra and Stefy Patel as lead. The film revolves around patriotism and is made on the backdrop of military. The release of the film has been postponed and new date for release has not been announced yet.

