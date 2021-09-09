Arun Vijay's next with director Hari titled Yaanai; 33 Kollywood celeb unveil the TITLE POSTER

Arun Vijay is teaming up with director Hari for his next film, which has been creating a lot of buzz. The film was tentatively known #AV33 till now, but today the makers unveiled the title in a grand way. The film is titled Yaanai in Tamil and Enugu in Telugu.

The makers roped in 33 celebs from Kollywood, including actors, musicians and directors to release its first look, to celebrate the actor's 33rd project in a grand manner. Celebs like Arya, Anurag Kashyap, Vijay Sethupathi, Keerthy Suresh and 33 others launched the title look poster on social media. Over all, four first look posters of Arun Vijay were released and are being received well from the audiences as well.

The shooting of Yaanai is currently progressing at a brisk phase in various locations such as Rameswaram, Palani, Thoothukudi, Karaikudu and Nagore, with a stellar cast.

Produced by Drumstick Productions, the film also boasts a stellar cast - Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Ammu Abirami, Rajesh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Bose Venkat, Cooku With Comali Rajendran Raju, Aishwarya, Jayabalan and Rama among others. Yaanai has Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the female lead.

The film will have music by GV Prakash, while KA Sakthivel is the cinematographer and Sakthi Venkat Raja is handling the art work.