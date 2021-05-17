Arunraja Kamaraj attends wife's funeral in PPE kit; Sivakarthikeyan, Udhay Stalin pay final respects in person

While Arunraja Kamaraj is recovering, his wife lost the battle against the deadly virus yesterday, on May 16. Arunraja Kamaraj attended his wife's funeral today wearing a PPE kit.

In a heartbreaking piece of news, lyricist and director Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife Sindhuja succumbed to COVID-19. The filmmaker and his wife both were getting treated for COVID-19 at a hospital. While Arunraja Kamaraj is recovering, his wife lost the battle against the deadly virus yesterday, on May 16. Arunraja Kamaraj attended his wife's funeral today wearing a PPE kit. The visuals of the same have surfaced on social media and it might just leave you heartbroken. Sivakarthikeyan and Udhayanidhi Stalin paid final respects to Sindhuja in person.

The celebrities are offering condolences to Arunraja Kamaraj for the irreparable loss. Udhayanidhi Stalin took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note as he offered condolences to Arunraja's wife. His tweet loosely translates to, "Excellent director - subtle screenwriter brother @Arunrajakamaraj I was saddened to learn that his wife Sindhuja had disappeared. I paid homage to body. The death of sister Sindhuja, who played a key role in Arun Raja's development, is an irreparable loss. deep condolence."

Many other celebrities like Hiphop Tamizha, Karthik Subbaraj, Vishnu Vishal, Sibi Sathyaraj and others have offered last respects to the departed soul on social media.

In the other unfortunate news, the Tamil film fraternity is shocked over the sudden demise of Nitish Veera. The actor passed away today due to Covid-19 complications.

