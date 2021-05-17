Arunraja Kamaraj's wife passes away due to COVID 19; Tamil film fraternity offers heartfelt condolences

Meanwhile, Arunraja Kamaraj who has also tested positive for COVID-19 is doing fine and is admitted to a hospital. He is responding well to the treatment and will be discharged soon.

In another shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, popular lyricist and director Arunraja Kamaraj's wife Sindhuja passed away yesterday, May 16. According to reports, she was affected by the COVID-19 virus recently and was hospitalized after her symptoms worsened. Arunraja Kamaraj's wife failed to respond to treatment and took her last breathe last evening. The Tamil film industry is in huge shock as in the last few weeks a lot of celebs and within families have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Arunraja Kamaraj who has also tested positive for COVID-19 is doing fine and is admitted to a hospital. He is responding well to the treatment and will be discharged soon. Tamil film fraternity is offering heartfelt condolences to Arunraja Kamaraj on his irreplaceable loss. Actor Vishnu Vishal tweeted, "#Rip Sindhu...Heartfelt condolences @Arunrajakamaraj..May God give you and your family the strength to overcome this unbearable loss."

My deepest condolences to @Arunrajakamaraj bro and his family.Really sorry for your loss.Stay strong brother. — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 17, 2021

#Rip Sindhu... Heartfelt condolences @Arunrajakamaraj.. May God give you and your family the strength to overcome this unbearable loss . — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) May 17, 2021

No words @Arunrajakamaraj sir. Praying for your speedy recovery — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) May 17, 2021

Lyricist and Actor and Director and Singer #ArunRajaKamaraj who is getting treated for #Covid in a private hospital in Chennai. He is responding well to the treatment. He is stable. He may be discharged soon. pic.twitter.com/icVDVGlsOX — Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) May 17, 2021

Arunraja started his career as a lyricist. He has also penned and sung the song "Neruppu Da" for Rajinikanth's film Kabali. His other notable works include movies such as Demonte Colony and Trisha Illana Nayanthara. Arunraja made his directorial debut with Kanaa.

