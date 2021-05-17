  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Arunraja Kamaraj's wife passes away due to COVID 19; Tamil film fraternity offers heartfelt condolences

Meanwhile, Arunraja Kamaraj who has also tested positive for COVID-19 is doing fine and is admitted to a hospital. He is responding well to the treatment and will be discharged soon.
4924 reads Mumbai
Arunraja Kamaraj's wife passes away Arunraja Kamaraj's wife passes away due to COVID 19; Tamil film fraternity offers heartfelt condolences
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In another shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, popular lyricist and director Arunraja Kamaraj's wife Sindhuja passed away yesterday, May 16. According to reports, she was affected by the COVID-19 virus recently and was hospitalized after her symptoms worsened. Arunraja Kamaraj's wife failed to respond to treatment and took her last breathe last evening. The Tamil film industry is in huge shock as in the last few weeks a lot of celebs and within families have lost their lives due to COVID-19. 

Meanwhile, Arunraja Kamaraj who has also tested positive for COVID-19 is doing fine and is admitted to a hospital. He is responding well to the treatment and will be discharged soon. Tamil film fraternity is offering heartfelt condolences to Arunraja Kamaraj on his irreplaceable loss. Actor Vishnu Vishal tweeted, "#Rip Sindhu...Heartfelt condolences  @Arunrajakamaraj..May God give you and your family the strength to overcome this unbearable loss."




Arunraja started his career as a lyricist. He has also penned and sung the song "Neruppu Da" for Rajinikanth's film Kabali.  His other notable works include movies such as Demonte Colony and Trisha Illana Nayanthara. Arunraja made his directorial debut with Kanaa. 

Also Read: South Newsmakers Of The Week: Anushka Shetty's unseen viral photo, Jr NTR tests COVID 19 positive and more 

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :PC: Twitter

You may like these
Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki directer Nandyala Ravi dies due to COVID 19 issues; Naga Shaurya mourns his demise
Udhayanidhi Stalin gets his first jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Urges everyone to get vaccinated & follow protocols
Ghilli actor Maran succumbs to Covid 19 at 48
Allu Arjun recovers and tests negative for COVID 19; Thanks for all the wishes and prayers
Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam team donates 50 custom beds, stretchers to Hyderabad hospital for COVID 19 relief
Jr NTR tests positive for COVID 19: My family and I have isolated ourselves