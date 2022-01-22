Aruvi director Arun Prabu Purushothaman gets hitched in an intimate ceremony

Arun Prabu Purushothaman recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The photograph of the newlywed couple is doing rounds on social media and netizens are giving their best to the newlyweds. The couple chose to dress in traditional attires for their special day. The director is seen wearing a maroon shirt and his better half is seen in a red saree. They both look beautiful on their special day.

Arun Prabu made his directorial debut in 2017 with Aruvi starring Aditi Balan in the lead role. This maiden project was backed by Dream Warrior Picture and the social drama became a massive success, putting the filmmaker on the map. The director later went for his next release titled Vaazhl in 2021. The film was produced by star Sivakarthikeyan. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was directly released on the OTT platform. The movie starred Pradeep Anthony and TJ Bhanu in the lead. The film gained notice for its shooting location. It is believed that the entire film was shot in 100 unexplored locations across India, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

With two prominent releases, the director has made his mark in the Tamil film industry. However, his next project has not been announced yet, but it is being awaited by the fans. It will be interesting to see what will be the subject of his upcoming project and how will play the lead in his next. We wish the director a happy married life.

Also Read: Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Teaser: Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty promise a fun romantic comedy