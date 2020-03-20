Arvind Swami advises people to act responsibly as Coronavirus crisis grows

Arvind Swami took to his Twitter space and shared a series of Tweets urging people to main good hygiene in the wake of recent Coronavirus outbreak.

While social media is flooding with messages every day about the awareness of the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, many celebrities are taking to social media to do their bit in helping at the time of crisis. In the list, South star Arvind Swami took to his Twitter space and advised people to act responsibly. He urged people to follow hygiene guidelines and also asked them to encourage people around them to follow the same. He also requested people to not panic and asked them to stay calm.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Hello people, as we face a global pandemic, I urge you all to take utmost caution. Please follow health and hygiene guidelines and Encourage people around you to do the same. We must act responsibly, we owe it to ourselves and to the people around us. Stay calm and be safe.” Most shootings of films have been either postponed or canceled and theaters and malls will remain closed until the end of this month.

On the work front, Arvind Swami will be seen playing the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran aka MGR in the biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. will be playing the role of Jayalalithaa. A teaser of Arvind Swami dancing for an MGR song was released by the makers recently and it was received with tremendous cheer by the audience.

