Arvind Swami against 100 percent occupancy in Tamil Nadu theatres; Fans support him

Arvind Swami, who is part of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, took to Twitter and said 50 percent is better than 100 percent given the current situation in the country.

Tamil Nadu government recently allowed cinema owners to open with 100 percent occupancy. The decision came after Thalapathy Vijay personally met the Chief Minister and requested for the same ahead of his film Master's release. "The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid 19 shall also be screened during the showtime," the government stated in the order statement.

However, a lot of them are against the decision taken by the TN government. Actor Arvind Swami, who is part of ’s Thalaivi, took to Twitter and said 50 percent is better than 100 percent given the current situation in the country. He tweeted, "There are times when 50% is way better than a 100%. This is one of them." Many have called him "sensible" and have reacted in support of Arvind Swami.

With 50% capacity, people were allowed to book for alternate seats. However, with 100% capacity, there would be no social distancing.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film Master and Silambarasan’s Eeswaran are all set to hit the screens during Pongal 2021.

