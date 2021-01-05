Arvind Swami against 100 percent occupancy in Tamil Nadu theatres; Fans support him
Tamil Nadu government recently allowed cinema owners to open with 100 percent occupancy. The decision came after Thalapathy Vijay personally met the Chief Minister and requested for the same ahead of his film Master's release. "The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid 19 shall also be screened during the showtime," the government stated in the order statement.
However, a lot of them are against the decision taken by the TN government. Actor Arvind Swami, who is part of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, took to Twitter and said 50 percent is better than 100 percent given the current situation in the country. He tweeted, "There are times when 50% is way better than a 100%. This is one of them." Many have called him "sensible" and have reacted in support of Arvind Swami.
Check out Tweets below:
There are times when 50% is way better than a 100%. This is one of them.
— arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 4, 2021
It’s not about being scared ! What happens if a person goes to cinema catches the virus and then comes back and spread to his family?!? Who will be responsible for that action ?
— Srivatsan (@getmefive) January 4, 2021
Our actions should not hurt others. With 100% occupancy, theatres may be closed in a week due to increased covid19 +ve cases. Then, there won't be even 50% occupancy. All businesses have been impacted by the same, so theatres and movies are not special.
— @Raj Venkat (@bhairav0902) January 4, 2021
Sometimes 0% Also Far Better Than 100% #Eeswaran #SilambarasanTR
— Tamizhan STR 360 (@TamizhanSTR360) January 4, 2021
Atlast happy to see one sensible person from the selfish cini industry
— Vignesh Sarangapani (@wisevicky) January 4, 2021
Atleast one sensible person...
— MindVoice nu satthama pesitten.. (@tpeekay) January 4, 2021
So far the only celebrity to speak about this. Kudos
— Swami சுவாமி (@ShutterSaami) January 4, 2021
TN has allowed occupancy in theatres upto 100%. He is saying 50% is enough for now. Being in the film fraternity, it takes guts to say this.
— Partha Krishnaswamy (@kpartha) January 4, 2021
With 50% capacity, people were allowed to book for alternate seats. However, with 100% capacity, there would be no social distancing.
Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film Master and Silambarasan’s Eeswaran are all set to hit the screens during Pongal 2021.
Also Read: Silambarasan TR starrer Eeswaran's makers REVEAL no channel has got the satellite rights of the movie yet
What is your take on whole 100 percent occupancy decision in cinema halls? Let us know in the comment section below.