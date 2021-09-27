Arvind Swami & Kunchacko Boban meet Dulquer Salmaan as they visit the sets of R Balki's movie; SEE PIC

Arvind Swami and Kunchacko Boban who have teamed up for the bilingual road movie Ottu recently met Dulquer Salmaan who is shooting for his upcoming Bollywood project in Mumbai. The actors barged on the sets of DQ's film and clearly, had a gala time together.

Sharing a selfie of him with Arwind Swami, Dulquer Salmaan and director R Balki, Kunchacko Boban wrote, "When OTTU Boys met Dq Boy!! Barging in on the sets of the talented R.Balki sir in Mumbai. Always feels at home when around Dq boy & Mellow man Arvind Swami Chettan."

This is for the first time Kunchacko Boban is shooting for any of his films in Mumbai. Sharing his experience of visiting Mumbai and spending time with co-star Arvind Swami, Kunchacko Boban wrote, "Bye bye MumBYE!!! Some memorable days to cherish.Got to know you for the first time and experience the vibes that you give.The culture,the people,the life,the hustle & bustle,the food,the heritage...wow!! My first feature film shoot in Mumbai streets that too with the charming Arvind Swami who did “BOMBAY”... want to be back again for more of you!!"

The Ottu actors also met Sarpatta Parambarai man Arya during their visit to Mumbai.

