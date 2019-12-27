Arvind Swami roped in to play antagonist in STR’s Maanadu? Find Out

While we are waiting for STR’s Maanadu to go on floors, a new report claims that actor Arvind Swami has been roped in to play the role of main antagonist in the movie. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanada is set to go on floors on January 20, 2020. After Simbu aka STR had issues with the producer, the film was initially dropped out. However, the makers recently sorted out the issue with STR and announced that the film will go on floors as planned. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the female lead.

Suresh Kamatchi is producing the film under the banner V House Productions. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu, is touted to be a political-thriller. Some reports claim that director Bharathiraja and SA Chandradekar will be seen playing important roles in the film. While grapevine has that Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep will be seen in the film, an official announcement regarding the cast and crew is expected soon.

Arvind Swami was seen as an antagonist in Mani Ratnam’s multistarrer movie Chekka Chivandh Vaanam. He played the role of a thug, who lived by his own rules. The film also had STR, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Prakash Raj in lead roles. Meanwhile, STR was last seen in Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven. Simbu will be seen in the Tamil remake of Mufti, in which he will be sharing screen space with actor Gautham Karthik. He has also appeared in Hansika Motwani’s 50th film Maha.