Arvind Swami’s first look as MGR in Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi REVEALED

Actor Arvind Swami’s first look as MGR in the biopic of late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa was revealed today, which happens to be the birth anniversary of MG Ramachandran aka MGR. The actor took to Twitter and shared the first look, while revealing that a teaser will be released today at 10:30. The first teaser of Thalaivi, in which ’s Jayalalithaa avatar was revealed, was not welcomed as expected by the audience. However, Arvind Swami’s first look, has been receiving tremendous response from the audience.

Even before the first look, a picture of the actor's clean-shaven look was leaked on social media and went viral instantly. While revealing the first look, Arvind Swami wrote, “Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it”. In the first teaser, a green-robe clad Kangana was shown with heavy CG works on her face to make her resemble the Chief Minister. Reports suggest that national award winning actor Priyamani will be playing the role of Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala

Apart from Thalaivi, another biopic of the late leader which has Nithya Menen playing the role of Jayalalithaa titled ‘The Iron Lady’, is being directed by Priyadarshini. On the other hand, the first season of Gautham Menon’s web series on the AIADMK supremo was released recently. Titled ‘Queen’, the web series has Ramya Krishnan playing the role of the late AIADMK leader.

