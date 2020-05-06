Arvind Swamy to play the villain in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film starring Prabhas? Find Out

Now, the latest news update about the Prabhas starrer states that the director is very keen on getting Tamil actor Arvind Swamy as the villain to lock horns with the Baahubali actor.

The south film which will have Prabhas as the lead and will be helmed by director Nag Ashwin will reportedly have Arvind Swamy as the villain. Now, the latest news update about the Prabhas starrer states that the director is very keen on getting Tamil actor Arvind Swamy as the villain to lock horns with the Baahubali actor. There is no official word out yet about which actor will be essaying the villain. But, if the news reports are anything to go by then, Arvind Swamy could be seen as the villain in Nag Ashwin's next film with Prabhas in the lead.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is looking forward to his film with south director Radha Krishna Kumar. The film will also feature south siren, Pooja Hegde, as the female lead opposite the Saaho actor. The team of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial was in Georgia to shoot for a crucial schedule of the film before the lockdown was imposed. Now, the team still has to complete the film's shoot which is still pending and could not be completed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming film with Prabhas is tentatively called Prabhas 20.

This film is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. Recent news reports suggest that the Nag Ashwin directorial will get delayed by a year as the Prabhas still has to complete the work on Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. The news reports suggest that Nag Ashwin was hoping to launch the film by the end of this year and release it by the end of 2021.

