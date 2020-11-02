Arya 30: First look of Pa Ranjith directorial to be REVEALED by the makers soon

Kollywood star Arya took to his Twitter space and shared some photos from the sets to his next film with Pa Ranjith while revealing that they will release the first look soon.

A while ago, it was revealed that actor John Kokken started training for his role in Pa Ranjith’s upcoming with Arya. Tentatively titled Arya 30, it is reported that the film will be titled Salpetta. Taking to his Twitter space, Arya announced that the film’s first look will be revealed soon. He also hinted that his portions for the film is wrapped up. However, we have to wait for the makers to officially announce the film’s titled and the date of first look release.

Sharing some photos from the sets of the film, Arya wrote, “Dream come true project made it possible by my darling @KalaiActor love you #Pusapthi sir @Actorsanthosh @johnkokken1 #JohnVijay @shabzkal All were brilliant and learned a lot #FirstLook very soon #PaRanjithfilm #Arya30 (2)”. His fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement to see the first look poster.

See his post here:

Also Read: Android Kunjappan: KS Ravikumar to remake the superhit Mollywood film in Tamil?

Actress Dushara Vijayan, whose maiden Kollywood film was Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, has been roped in to play the female lead. Parthiban Radhakrishnan’s Kathai Thirai Kadhai Vasanam famed actor Santosh Pratap will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. Produced by K9 Studios, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan. It is expected that the makers will announce more updates about the film soon.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×