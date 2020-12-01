Arya 30: Pa Ranjith REVEALS a glimpse of the actor’s first look for the sports drama

It is reported that the film will be titled Salpatta and it will be based on an aspiring sportsman from Chennai

Yesterday, it was revealed by the makers of Arya’s upcoming film tentatively titled Arya 30, that the actor’s first look poster for the film will be revealed by the makers on December 2. Today, Pa Ranjith, who is directing the film, took to his Twitter space and revealed a glimpse of Arya, while revealing that his first look poster will be revealed tomorrow at 11 am. As soon as the glimpse was released, fans took to social media and expressed their excitement.

Taking to his Twitter space Pa Ranjith wrote, “First' round of #Arya30 starts @ 11 A.M tomorrow.” Actress Dushara Vijayan, whose maiden Kollywood film was Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, has been roped in to play the female lead. Parthiban Radhakrishnan’s Kathai Thirai Kadhai Vasanam famed actor Santosh Pratap will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan’s D43: GV Prakash REVEALS he has finished composing 3 songs for the film

Produced by K9 Studios, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan. It is expected that the makers will announce more updates about the film soon. Other than this, Arya has also been sharing photos and updates about his next film titled Aranmanai 3 with Sundar C. He recently joined the sets of the film in Pollachi. Some reports suggest that the film will have Arya playing as the ghost, while no such official confirmation is made by the makers yet.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×