Arya is all set to 'bring you in the world of Sarpatta' on July 22; New poster looks intense

Arya’s Sarpatta will skip theatrical release and will directly stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 22. The actor looks intense as a boxer in the new poster.

Actor Arya will be seen next in the upcoming sports film titled Sarpatta, which is directed by Pa Ranjith. Today, the makers shared a new poster to announce the details of the release date. The movie skipped theatrical release and will be released directly on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime videos on July 22, 2021. Sarpatta is one of the most anticipated films. Arya is playing the role of a boxer in the film. In the poster, Arya can be seen looking intense as he roars in the boxing ring with full power. The actor underwent a major physical transformation to fit in the role of a boxer and this poster is proof of it.

The film's shooting was completed early this year, but couldn't release in the theatres. Due to the pandemic, theatres across the country have been shut and still haven't reopened in several states. Today, Arya took to Twitter and wrote, "A boxer by birth or destiny?Bringing you the world of #sarpatta @PrimeVideoINon July 2Thank you @beemjisir for this unforgettable experience #SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime @Actorsanthosh@ johnkokken1@shabzkal KalaiActor@actorjohnvija @K9Studioz @Music_Santhosh."

Sarpatta is a story about a boxer hailing from North Madras. Set in the 80s, the film will showcase the clash between two clans in North Chennai of Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. The film stars Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, John Vijay, and Santhosh Prathap in prominent roles. Sarpatta is jointly bankrolled by Neelam Productions and K9 Studios.

