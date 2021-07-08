Arya is all set to 'bring you in the world of Sarpatta' on July 22; New poster looks intense
Actor Arya will be seen next in the upcoming sports film titled Sarpatta, which is directed by Pa Ranjith. Today, the makers shared a new poster to announce the details of the release date. The movie skipped theatrical release and will be released directly on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime videos on July 22, 2021. Sarpatta is one of the most anticipated films. Arya is playing the role of a boxer in the film. In the poster, Arya can be seen looking intense as he roars in the boxing ring with full power. The actor underwent a major physical transformation to fit in the role of a boxer and this poster is proof of it.
@Music_Santhosh."
A boxer by birth or destiny?
Bringing you the world of #sarpatta @PrimeVideoIN on July 22
Thank you @beemji sir for this unforgettable experience #SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime
@Actorsanthosh @johnkokken1 @shabzkal @KalaiActor @actorjohnvijay @K9Studioz @Music_Santhosh pic.twitter.com/8MKe4uRvli
— Arya (@arya_offl) July 8, 2021
Sarpatta is a story about a boxer hailing from North Madras. Set in the 80s, the film will showcase the clash between two clans in North Chennai of Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. The film stars Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, John Vijay, and Santhosh Prathap in prominent roles. Sarpatta is jointly bankrolled by Neelam Productions and K9 Studios.