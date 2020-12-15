Arya and Pa Rannith’s Sarpatta Parambarai: Makers call it a wrap; See PHOTOS

The makers celebrated the wrap up of shooting by cutting a cake with the cast and crew of Sarpatta Parambarai.

A while ago, Arya took to his social media space shared some working stills of Sarpatta Parambarai after his first look poster for the film turned out to be a huge success. On Arya’s birthday, the makers shared a special poster for him and it was also welcomed by the fans widely. Now, photos and videos of the cast and crew have surfaced online, where the cast and crew of the film can be seen cutting a cake and the makers have called it a wrap.

Dushara Vijayan has been roped in to play the female lead, while actor Santosh Pratap will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. John Kokken has also been sharing some photos from the sets to reveal that he will be seen playing a key role in the film. It is also expected that the film will be retro themed. Produced by K9 Studios, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan. It is expected that the makers will announce more updates about the film in the upcoming days.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, other than this, Arya also has in his kitty, two other films. He has also been sharing photos and updates about his next film titled Aranmanai 3 with Sundar C. Before joining Sarpatta Parambarai’s sets, he was shooting for Aranmanai in Pollachi. Some reports suggest that the film will have Arya playing as the ghost, while no such official confirmation is made by the makers yet.

