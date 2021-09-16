Arya and Raashii Khanna's horror film Aranmanai 3 gets a theatrical release date; Deets Inside

Tamil actor Arya, who is the most talented and popular actor, will be seen next in the film titled Aranmanai 3. Directed by Sundar C, the film stars Raashii Khanna as the female lead. The actor announced the release date of the film on social media along with a new poster. Aranmanai 3 will be released in theatres on October 14, 2020.

Arya, who is rigorously promoting Aranmanai 3, was pretty much very excited to announce the release date. As Arya's last movie Sarpatta Parambarai was released on OTT, he is very much confident and excited for the first theatrical release of his movie post-COVID-19.

Check out the new poster here:

The shoot of the film has been wrapped up and the post-production work is progressing. All the songs, which were released so very received immense response from the audiences. Udhayanithi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies will be presenting the film. Aranmanai 3 was supposed to open in cinemas on May 14 however, the second wave of Covid-19 upended the film’s release plans. After the success of Aranmanai and Aranmanai 2, fans are eagerly looking forward to Aranmanai 3.

Aranmanai 3 is a horror comedy film and revolves around a family arriving at a place that is haunted by supernatural events. The upcoming film also features Yogi Babu, Sampath, Sakshi Agarwal, Manobala, among others in key roles. It is to be noted that this was Actor-Comedian Vivekh's last film as he played a prominent role. Produced by Sundar C's home banner Avni Cinemas, C Sathya is on board for the film's music and cinematography is by UK Senthilkumar.