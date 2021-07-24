Arya and Sayyesha are blessed with a baby girl; actor Vishal announces the big news & shares his happiness

The most popular couple of South, Arya and Sayyesha are blessed with a baby girl on Friday evening. This news was announced by the actor's best friend Vishal on social media. Vishal took to Twitter to share the news and also convey his best wishes. Ever since then, social media is filled with wishes for the adorable couple. Fans and colleagues of the star couple have been taking to their social media pages to congratulate the new parents.

Vishal took to Twitter and wrote, So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born, my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad.”

Arya and Sayyesha fell in love on the sets of their film movie Ghajinikanth, which was released in 2018. After a year of dating, the couple tied the knot in March 2019 in a grand ceremony attended by family and friends.

On the work front, Arya is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Sarpatta Parambarai, which was released on the OTT platform. The film has received a great response as fans are calling it one of the best movies of 2021. Next, He and Vishal will be sharing screen space for a Tamil film titled Enemy. The teaser is slated to release on Sunday, July 25. He also another movie titled Aranmanai 3, the third installment in the series.