Arya and Sayyeshaa keep the honeymoon phase intact even after a year of wedding & these photos are a proof

These photos of Kollywood star Arya and his actor wife Sayyeshaa, that the latter shared on Instagram will make you get some major couple goals.

When it comes to celebrities giving us couple goals, one cannot miss Kollywood star Arya and his actor-wife Sayyeshaa. Ever since they got married, they have been making fans go gaga everytime they put up pictures on social media. Be it Arya’s sweet wish to his wife on her debut to Kannada movies or Sayyeshaa’s wedding anniversary wish, they give us major couple goals. These photos shared by Sayyeshaa on their wedding anniversary last week are all things love. Check them out here.

Sayyeshaa will be seen romancing Kannada megastar Puneeth Rajkumar in his upcoming film titled Yuvarathnaa. Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuvarathnaa is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and the film is in the final stages of shooting with just two songs, and one sequence to be completed. The shoot which was scheduled to happen in Europe, from March 2. It was postponed in the last minute due to Coronavirus scare. Yuvarathnaa has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Dhananjay, Vasishta Simha, Prakash Raj, Diganth and Sonu Gowda.

Arya, on the other hand, will be seen next in Pa Ranjith’s sports drama. If reports turn out to be true, the story will be set in North Chennai and it was reported earlier that the project will be named Salpetta. The film will have Arya playing the role of a boxer. Arya has also joined the shooting of Aranmanai 3, one of the most popular franchises in Kollywood. Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, and Raashi Khanna are the three heroines who have been finalised to feature in this Sundar C directorial. Arya and Sayyeshaa will be seen together in a Kollywood film, Teddy. The makers recently revealed the film’s teaser.

