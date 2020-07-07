Arya and Sayyeshaa starrer Teddy to get a direct release on OTT platform?

Recently, the makers of Teddy released the teaser of the film which showed Arya involving in a series of fights.

At a time when fans are desperately waiting to see the next film on OTT platforms, media reports surfaced stating that Arya and Sayyeshaa starrer Teddy is all set to be released directly on OTT platforms. This comes after reports which suggested that Dhanush has given his nod to release his upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram directly on OTT platform. Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, Teddy is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green.

The film marks Shakti Sounder Rajan’s 5th production venture, the last being Tik Tik Tik in 2018. Recently, the makers released the teaser which showed Arya involving in a series of fights. From the teaser, it can be understood that the film has a lot to do with the abduction of women, but there are no further clues. If this film gets a direct OTT release, it will come as a huge treat to Kollywood fans. Two Kollywood films including Ponmagal Vandhal and Penguin had a direct release on OTT platforms.

Meanwhile, Arya will be seen next in Pa Ranjith directorial. According to media reports, the story will be set in North Chennai. Some reports suggest that the project will be named Salpetta. The film will have Arya playing the role of a boxer. Arya has also joined the shooting of Aranmanai 3, one of the most popular franchises in Kollywood. Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, and Raashi Khanna are the three heroines who have been finalised to feature in this Sundar C directorial.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×