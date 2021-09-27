Arya and Sayyeshaa's baby girl named Ariana; Grandmom Shaheen reveals details

On Daughters' Day 2021, Arya shared a selfie of himself and wrote, "2 months of being Dad". He also revealed the name of their baby girl with hashtag #Ariana. It is a Greek origin name that means 'very holy'. Arya and his wife Sayyeshaa welcomed their first child on July 24, 2021.

It was actor Vishal who confirmed the news first about Arya and Sayyeshaa being blessed with a baby girl. Vishal had tweeted: "So Happy to break this news. Great to be an Uncle. My Bro Jammy (Arya) & Sayyeshaa r blessed with a #BabyGirl. Uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of the shoot. Always wish de best 4 them. Inshallah, GB de new Born, my baby girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a dad (sic)."

Sayyeshaa's mother Shaheen also penned a sweet note for her granddaughter as she revealed the name of their little bundle of joy.

"My granddaughter is two months old and you my friends should know her name! It’s Ariana. It means pure. We loved it and so here it is! It also feels good as her dad is @aryaoffl and the name is close to his! @sayyeshaa loved the name and so did we! With all your love and blessings she is adorable and we will introduce you to her with her pictures in some time. She is too small and you know how elders are so protective. But everything in good time. Please continue to bless her with your blessings and thank you so much for your kindness my friends," she wrote on Instagram.

To celebrate Daughters' Day, Sayyeshaa's mother Shaheen penned a sweet note for the actress as well that read, "Wishing my darling daughter a very happy daughter’s day. You’re the best and this is the perfect day to tell you how much I feel blessed to be your mother."

Replying to this, Sayyeshaa wrote, "You’re the bestest mama in the world! I love youuuu."

Arya and Sayyeshaa met each other and fell in love during the shoot of their Tamil romantic comedy Ghajinikanth. The Kollywood couple got married in 2019 in presence of their close friends and family members in Hyderabad.

