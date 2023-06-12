Arya and Sayyeshaa's rare photo with their daughter Ariana makes for a perfect family portrait

Arya and Sayyeshaa are proud parents of their babygirl Ariana. The new parents, who welcomed their baby in June, introduced her to the world on her first birthday. And ever since then, the couple often share glimpses of their daughter on social media platforms. Now, a family photo of the couple with their baby girl is winning hearts on the Internet.

Arya and Sayyeshaa had a good weekend and their family photo is proof. The photo shows the couple in all smiles with their daughter Ariana. The mother-father hold their baby girl as they flaunt a big and happy smile. The Raja Rani actor's baby girl is cute as a button in a blue jumpsuit.

Check out Arya's family portrait with his wife Sayyeshaa and daughter here

About Arya and Sayyeshaa's marriage

Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love during the shooting of Gajinikanth and got married in March 2019. The couple got married in a grand wedding ceremony at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. They welcome a baby girl on July 24, 2021. The actor also revealed the name of their baby girl Ariana is a Greek origin name that means 'very holy'. On Arya's birthday, Sayyeshaa introduced their daughter to the world by sharing a few adorable photos. She shared a perfect frame of the actor holding his daughter in his arms. Sayyeshaa wrote, “Meet our baby girl Ariana”. This is the first photo of the child shared by the couple.



Professional front

Sayyeshaa made her comeback to Tamil cinema after her 2021 film Teddy. She featured a special song titled Raawadi from Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala. Back then, the doting husband sent his best wishes as he wrote on Twitter, "Can't wait to see you on the big screen. You are the best love. This is just the beginning."

Arya was last seen in Tamil film Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam. The action-drama is directed by Muthaiya and is set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district. He has a slew of movies coming out including Sarpatta 2 by Pa Ranjith, FIR by Manu Anand and Sangamithra by Sundar C Arya.

