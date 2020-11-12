Arya to feature in the upcoming Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa?

The latest news reports further go on to add that Arya will be essaying a key role in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Ghajinikanth actor Arya will be starring in a key role in the much awaited drama Pushpa. The latest news reports further go on to add that Arya will be essaying a key role in the Allu Arjun starrer. The news reports further state that this particular role was previously offered to the makkal selvan of southern film industry, Vijay Sethupathi. The news reports further add that the Super Deluxe actor did not take up the role.

The makers of Pushpa are now looking at southern actor Arya who featured in films like Raja Rani, Suriya starrer, Kaappaan, Kadamban and Magamuni. The news reports about the upcoming Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa states that the lead actor will be essaying the role of a truck driver in the film. The upcoming flick is helmed by well known filmmaker Sukumar. The news reports state that Allu Arjun's character will be associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The film Pushpa happens to be one of the most highly anticipated drama from the southern film industry.

The news reports state that the film will also feature Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The first look poster of Pushpa has managed to generate a lot of interest in the film among the fans and film audiences. The fans and followers of Allu Arjun are looking forward to the film.

