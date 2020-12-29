Arya gets injured while shooting for a stunt sequence on the sets of Enemy

Arya was shooting for an action scene without a body double and while performing the stunt, he injured his back.

Kollywood star Arya was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he injured himself while shooting for his upcoming film Enemy at EVP Film City, Chennai. The actor was shooting for an action scene without a body double and while performing the stunt, he injured his back. He was taken to the hospital for the treatment. He is reportedly back on the set and is shooting for the film despite the back injury. Enemy is directed by Anand Shankar and it stars Vishal in the lead role while Arya plays the antagonist.

Announcing the film's title recently, Vishal tweeted: "It's final. My best friend @arya_offl is now my "ENEMY". We have no choice, except to fight it out in a battle of epic proportion. Gonna be good. GB (sic)." Prakash Raj is also a part of the film. The production house had tweeted, â€œ#ENEMY welcomes the multiple national award winning @prakashraaj sir onboard. We are delighted to have him play the pivotal role !Â

Meanwhile, Arya recently wrapped up Pa Ranjith's Sarpatta Parambarai. Produced by K9 Studios, the upcoming film has music by Santhosh Narayanan. For his role in the film, the actor has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character and had involved in an intensive boxing session.Â

