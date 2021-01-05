Arya goes for a jog amid heavy rains in Chennai; Says life is about learning to run during the storm; New Pic

Arya took to his Instagram space and shared a photo where he was seen posing with his friends in sporty outfit amid heavy rains in Chennai.

Kollywood star Arya is known for his fitness regime. Other than his massive transformation, Arya has also been encouraging his fans when it comes to being fit. On social media, he often shares inspiring fitness stories of his fans. In his latest post, Arya has shared a photo where he can be seen in a sporty outfit with his friends and they all were seen getting drenched in the rain. Sharing the photo, Arya shared an inspirational note saying that life is about learning to run in the storm.

Sharing the photo, Arya wrote, “Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to run in the rain”. Recently, Arya made the headlines when the makers of his upcoming film Salpatta Parambarai announced that the shooting was wrapped up. On his birthday, they also shared Arya’s first look poster, which took the social media by storm.

See the photo here:

Other than is, Arya also has in his pipeline, a film with Anand Shankar. Titled Enemy, the film also has Vishal as yet another lead. It is expected that the makers will reveal the other cast and crew members soon. While some reports suggest that Arya will be seen as the main antagonist in the film, no official update regarding the same is made yet. He also has Aranmanai 3 in his kitty directed by Sundar C. Some reports suggest that Arya will be playing a key role in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

