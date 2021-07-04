Arya to Oopiri: 5 blockbuster movies that were rejected by Jr NTR

Jr NTR has rejected more than 5 films in the past that ended by earning huge at the box office.

Obviously, we can never know what the future holds and equally it is unpredictable for the actors when it comes to signing and rejecting any film. You never know which movie will outshine and which will end up being a disaster at the box office. Tollywood star Jr NTR, who is currently busy with the shooting of his magnum opus RRR, had rejected many big offers in the past. Jr NTR has rejected more than 5 films in the past that ended by earning huge at the box office. He might be selective about the roles then, but him rejecting a film helped another actor to become a superstar overnight. Let's take a look at 5 movies rejected by Jr NTR.

1. Dil: Nithiin starrer Dil released in 2003 and is directed by V.V. Vinayak. The role was initially offered to Jr NTR but he rejected it as the actor didn't want to play the role of a student. Dil was then remade in Oriya as Premi No.1 (2004), in Kannada as Student, in Tamil as Kuththu (2004),

2. Arya: Said to be one of the most iconic romantic Telugu movies, Allu Arjun became an overnight star for a role, which was initially rejected by Jr NTR. Arya helped Allu Arjun earn many awards for his iconic performance.

3. Bhadra: Jr NTR has rejected many offers in the past and one of the popular roles went to Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. Boyapati Srinu's Bhadra was first offered to Allu Arjun. After he rejected, Jr NTR was offered the same. Eventually, it landed up in Ravi Teja's kitty. The film was later remade into Tamil as Saravana, with Silambarasan & Jyothika; in Kannada as Gaja, with Darshan & Navya Nair.

4. Kick: The young Tiger of the Tollywood film industry rejected Surender Reddy's Kick only because the director's last two films like Ashok and Athidi didn't perform well at the box office. His role was offered to Ravi Teja with Ileana D' Cruz in the female lead. The film was remade in Tamil as Thillalangadi, in Hindi as Kick and in Kannada as Super Ranga.

5. Oopiri: Did you know Jr NTR turned down Vamshi Paidipally directorial Oopiri due to a particular scene? Reportedly, Jr NTR had to touch the feet of Nagarjuna Akkineni in one of the scenes. However, he was not ready for the same thinking his fans might not like it. He rejected the movie and Karthi stepped in for Jr. NTR. The film not only did well in India but opened in 14th place at the U.S. box office.

