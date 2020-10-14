  1. Home
Arya to play the main antagonist in his film with Vishal directed by Anand Shankar?

Arya and Vishal will be joining hands for the second time in this yet to be titled film directed by Anand Shankar.
Yesterday, Nota director Anand Shankar revealed on his social media space that his next film will have Arya and Vishal sharing the screen space. While the actors’ roles are not yet revealed officially, it is being reported that the film will have Arya as the main antagonist. However, we have to wait for the makers to officially announce the news to know for sure if Arya will be seen as the main antagonist.

Revealing about the collaboration between Arya and Vishal, the director wrote on his Twitter space, “As we get back to work.. I’m glad and powered up to share with you that #VISHAL30 and #ARYA32 is going to be #ANANDSHANKAR4. Official announcement of the multi starrer will be made by our producer. @vinod_offl #VINOD10 @VishalKOfficial @arya_offl #CastingCoup soon...”

Vishal and Arya, who are known to be best friends of screen and on screen, have already worked together in the Kollywood film Avan Ivan directed by critically acclaimed director Bala. Other than this, Vishal has two films in his pipeline including Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra. It was reported that the film Chakra will get a direct release on OTT platforms. On the other hand, Arya has three films in his pipeline including Sundar C’s Aranmanai, Pa Ranjith’s Salpatta and Teddy. It was reported that Teddy will get a direct release on OTT platforms.

