Arya REVEALS he is overwhelmed by Kamal Haasan's love for Sarpatta Parambarai; Shares PICS with the superstar

Arya starrer Sarpatta Parambarai happens to be one of the most anticipated movies in current times. The action drama is reportedly set against the backdrop of the 1990s boxing culture of North Chennai. The first look of the movie has been already revealed and Arya has received heaps of praises owing to his intriguing appearance as a boxer in the same. His ripped avatar has surely made the ardent fans wait eagerly for the movie’s release and there is no doubt about it.

Recently, the talented South star met none other than the megastar Kamal Haasan himself. He showed the latter the upcoming movie and shared a few pictures of their meeting on social media. Arya also penned a note of gratitude for the Indian 2 star. He wrote, “Can’t ask for a better birthday gift. Truly overwhelmed humbled by ur love for #SarpattaParambarai @ikamalhaasan sir. It’s been de best day in my life showing u my work in #Sarpatta Tks a million for sharing ur thoughts. Still learning from u every day #Mahendran sir.”

Check out the tweet below:

Can’t ask for a better birthday gift. Truly overwhelmed humbled by ur love for #SarpattaParambarai ikamalhaasan sir It’s been de best day in my life showing u my work in #Sarpatta Tks a million for sharing ur thoughts.. still learning from u everyday #Mahendran sir pic.twitter.com/U9EToIv6yf — Arya (arya_offl) December 9, 2020

Talking about Sarpatta Parambarai, it has been helmed by Pa Ranjith who is accredited with magnum opuses like Kabali, Madras, and Kaala. For the unversed, the movie marks the first-ever collaboration between Arya and Ranjith. Apart from that, Kalaiyarasan Ambu, who has played pivotal roles in movies like Kabali and Madras, will also be a part of the same. Moreover, Santhosh Pratap, Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken are among others who will feature in the movie.

