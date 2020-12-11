Arya rings in his birthday with Pa Ranjith & Sarpatta Parambarai cast and crew; See PHOTOS

In the photos, Arya can be seen along with the cast and crew of Sarpatta Parambarai while cutting cake and sharing it with them.

A while ago, the first look poster of Arya’s upcoming film Sarpatta Parambarai was released by the makers of the film. Later, after the poster became a huge hit, Arya shared some more working stills and treated his fans. Now, photos of Arya celebrating his birthday with the cast and crew of the film in the middle of the night have surfaced online. In the photos, Arya can be seen cutting a cake and sharing it with the cast and crew.

With these photos of celebrations, it has also been revealed that Arya’s name in the film will be Kabilan in the film. Yesterday, Kamal Haasan met the team and congratulated the cast and crew for the promising first look poster. Sharing photos with Kamal Haasan, Arya revealed that it was overwhelming to him. As far as the film’s casting is concerned, actress Dushara Vijayan has been roped in to play the female lead, while actor Santosh Pratap will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. John Kokken has also been sharing some photos from the sets to reveal that he will be seen playing a key role in the film.

Produced by K9 Studios, the film has music by Santhosh Narayanan. Other than this, Arya has also been sharing photos and updates about his next film titled Aranmanai 3 with Sundar C. Some reports suggest that the film will have Arya playing as the ghost, while no such official confirmation is made by the makers yet.

