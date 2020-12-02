Arya’s next film with Pa Ranjith titled Sarpatta Parambarai; Makers REVEAL promising first look poster

As soon as the poster was released, celebrities and fans shared it across all social media platforms and lauded it.

After a long wait, Kollywood movie buffs finally got a well deserved treat as the makers of Pa Ranjith released the first look poster of the director’s next project. Titled Sarpatta Parambarai, the film has Arya as the lead actor. In the poster, Arya can be seen intensely looking at someone while getting ready for what looks like a boxing match. He can be seen in his well-toned body. As soon as the poster was revealed, fans took to the comments section and marvelled at it.

Last evening, Pa Ranjith shared a glimpse of Arya’s first look poster, where a rear view of the actor was seen. A huge buzz was created on social media as fans and celebrities shared it expressing their excitement. Actress Dushara Vijayan, whose maiden Kollywood film was Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, has been roped in to play the female lead. Parthiban Radhakrishnan’s Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam fame actor Santosh Pratap will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna flashes her cute smile at paps as she gets clicked in Hyderabad

Produced by K9 Studios, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan. It is expected that the makers will announce more updates about the film soon. Other than this, Arya has also been sharing photos and updates about his next film titled Aranmanai 3 with Sundar C. He recently joined the sets of the film in Pollachi. Some reports suggest that the film will have Arya playing as the ghost, while no such official confirmation is made by the makers yet.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×