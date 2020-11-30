Arya’s next with Pa Ranjith: First look of the sports drama to be unveiled on THIS date

Touted to be a sports drama, it is stated that the film will be titled Salpatta or Patta.

A while ago, it was revealed that actor John Kokken started training for his role in Pa Ranjith’s upcoming with Arya. Tentatively titled Arya 30, it is reported that the film will be titled Salpetta. Taking to his Twitter space, Arya announced that the film’s first look will be revealed on December 2nd. Earlier, Arya revealed that his portions for the film is wrapped up. As the first look poster is releasing amid huge expectations, all eyes are the filmmakers now.

Sharing an image to reveal the news, Arya wrote, “Be ready to get knocked! First Look of #Arya30 on 2.12.2020”. His fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement to see the first look poster. Actress Dushara Vijayan, whose maiden Kollywood film was Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, has been roped in to play the female lead. Parthiban Radhakrishnan’s Kathai Thirai Kadhai Vasanam famed actor Santosh Pratap will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s meets RMM secretaries to decide on political entry; Says he will make an announcement soon

See his post here:

Produced by K9 Studios, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan. It is expected that the makers will announce more updates about the film soon. Other than this, Arya has also been sharing photos and updates about his next film titled Aranmanai 3 with Sundar C. He recently joined the sets of the film in Pollachi. Some reports suggest that the film will have Arya playing as the ghost, while no such official confirmation is made by the makers yet.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×