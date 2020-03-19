Arya’s next with Pa Ranjith gets Dushara Vijayan as female lead; Deets inside

Arya's next film which Pa Ranjith, which is reported to be a sports drama, will get Dushara Vijayan as the female lead.

Dushara Vijayan, who made her film debut with Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, has been roped in to play the female lead in Arya starrer Pa Ranjith’s next. It was revealed earlier that young actor Santosh will also be seen in a key role in the film, when the actor took to his Twitter space to share some pictures, preparing for the film. The film has Tamil author Tamizh Prabha, who is known for his novel titled Pettai, for screenplay and dialogues.

He had earlier shared a post on social media, announcing that he has collaborated with Pa Ranjith for the screenplay and dialogues of the director's next film. He also revealed that the shooting of the next film will be started soon. There has been no more information about the project as of now. However, it is being speculated that this could be the boxing film that was rumoured to be Ranjith’s next. With Arya’s recent photos that were leaked online, this speculation became more strong, as Arya was seen in an all new avatar, with thick mustache props involving boxing.

If reports turn out to be true, the story will be set in North Chennai and it was reported earlier that the project will be named Salpetta. Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith’s last film as producer, Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu was recently released and it was critically acclaimed. Arya, on the other hand, will be seen as the lead actor in a couple of movies namely Teddy and Aranmanai 3.

