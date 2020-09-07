Arya’s Salpatta: Shooting to the Pa Ranjith directorial to start on September 15?

The film, starring Arya in the lead role is based on a Tamil novel Patta written by Tamizh Prabha. It is expected that the makers will come up with an official announcement soon.

Director Pa Ranjith, whose last directorial venture was Rajinikanth’s Kaala, will now start the shooting of his next film on September 15, according to The Times Of India. Reports suggest that the film will be based on Tamil novel Pettai written by Tamizh Prabha. The writer had earlier shared a post on social media, announcing that he has collaborated with Pa Ranjith for the screenplay and dialogues of the director's next film. There has been no more information about the project as of now.

According to media reports, this will be the boxing film that was rumoured to be Ranjith’s next film. The film is set in North Chennai and it was reported earlier that the project will be named Salpetta and will have Arya playing the male lead. Meanwhile, on the production front, Pa Ranjith’s last film as producer, Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu was critically acclaimed. After his last two films as a producer being declared as hits, his home banner Neelam Productions will be joining hands with Little Red Car Films and Golden Ratio Films to produce five more Tamil films for the global audience.

On the other hand, Arya has a couple of films in his kitty including Teddy, which is expected to get a direct release on OTT platforms. The film will have Arya and his real-life wife Sayyeshaa sharing the screen space as on-screen couple. Arya has also in his kitty, Aranmanai 3, one of the most popular franchises in Kollywood. It was reported earlier that Arya will be seen as the ghost in the film.

