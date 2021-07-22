Arya’s Sarpatta Parambarai Twitter Review: Netizens call it one of the best sports films in Indian cinema

Actor Arya recently released his new sports film titled Sarpatta Parambarai, directed by Pa Ranjith. The movie skipped theatrical release and was released directly on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime videos on July 22, 2021. With its release, the film has garnered favourable responses from audiences and critics alike. The audience are praising Arya for his performance as a boxer, which looks intense and he has also mentioned that he underwent rigorous training under national level players. Looks like the hard work paid off as audiences are hailing Arya for his mind blowing performance as boxer Sarapatta.

Sarpatta Parambarai is a story about a boxer hailing from North Madras. Set in the 80s, the film will showcase the clash between two clans in North Chennai of Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. The film also stars Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, John Vijay, and Santhosh Prathap in prominent roles. Sarpatta is jointly bankrolled by Neelam Productions and K9 Studios.

Also Read: Sarpatta Parambarai Movie Review: An intense boxing drama that has a pinch of politics and culture

Apart from Arya, audiences are also praising the supporting cast for their fine acting chops, which added a leverage to the movie. Director Bheem added a pinch of all emotions to make it a blockbuster range and now the audience are calling Sarpatta as one the best sports movies of Indian cinema. Take a look at what Twitterati have to say about the Arya-starrer Sarpatta here:

@arya_offl sir career best performance.. @KalaiActor surpasses his Madras performance. Career best performance from more than 50 people. Tamizh praba Dialogues, cinematography, stunt direction. Production design, Sound design top notch. #SarpattaParambarai is Class . — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) July 22, 2021

The way Pa.Ranjith places really sweet romantic moments in his intense plots makes me go wow every single time! #SarpattaParambarai Also, this is Goals

Sweet. Sweeter. Sweetest! pic.twitter.com/yOjwztJZ6E — Maathevan (@Maathevan) July 22, 2021



#SarpattaParambarai (Tamil|2021) - AMAZON PRIME PaRanjith is bck. Arya is Terrific. Gud perf from all. Likd Pasupathy & Dancing Rose. Boxing scenes r authentic. Has Mass Moments. Nothing new in terms of story, bt writing & 70s style of Making s classic. 2nd Hlf Drags. GUD Watch! pic.twitter.com/ID6yZRBznX — Christopher Kanagaraj (CK Review) (@CKReview1) July 21, 2021