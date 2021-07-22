Arya’s Sarpatta Parambarai Twitter Review: Netizens call it one of the best sports films in Indian cinema

3 hours ago  |  10.3K
   
Arya’s Sarpatta Parambarai Twitter Review: Netizens call it one of the best sports films in Indian cinema
Advertisement

Actor Arya recently released his new sports film titled Sarpatta Parambarai, directed by Pa Ranjith. The movie skipped theatrical release and was released directly on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime videos on July 22, 2021. With its release, the film has garnered favourable responses from audiences and critics alike. The audience are praising Arya for his performance as a boxer, which looks intense and he has also mentioned that he underwent rigorous training under national level players. Looks like the hard work paid off as audiences are hailing Arya for his mind blowing performance as boxer Sarapatta. 

Sarpatta Parambarai is a story about a boxer hailing from North Madras. Set in the 80s, the film will showcase the clash between two clans in North Chennai of Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. The film also stars Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, John Vijay, and Santhosh Prathap in prominent roles. Sarpatta is jointly bankrolled by Neelam Productions and K9 Studios.

Also Read: Sarpatta Parambarai Movie Review: An intense boxing drama that has a pinch of politics and culture

Apart from Arya, audiences are also praising the supporting cast for their fine acting chops, which added a leverage to the movie. Director Bheem added a pinch of all emotions to make it a blockbuster range and now the audience are calling Sarpatta as one the best sports movies of Indian cinema. Take a look at what Twitterati have to say about the Arya-starrer Sarpatta here:






 

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All