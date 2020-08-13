Arya’s wife Sayyeshaa thanks everyone for wishes; Shares her 23rd birthday celebration photos with family

In the photos, she can be seen with her parents and her husband Arya, twinning in blue outfits.

When it comes to celebrities giving us couple goals, one cannot miss Kollywood star Arya and his actor-wife Sayyeshaa. Ever since they got married, they have been making fans go gaga every time they put up pictures on social media. Be it Arya’s sweet wish to his wife on her debut to Kannada movies or Sayyeshaa’s wedding anniversary wish, they give us major couple goals. These photos shared by Sayyeshaa from her birthday celebration are all things love.

Sharing the photos, Sayyeshaa wrote on Twitter, “Had a really blessed birthday! Thank you to each and every one of you who took the time to wish me and make my day so special! I wouldn’t be here without your love and support! So sorry that I was unable to reply to each message. Love forever!” In the photos, she can be seen with her parents and her husband Arya, twinning in blue outfits.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni encourages fans to grow plants with her as she shares video from her garden

Check out her tweet here:

Had a really blessed birthday! Thank you to each and everyone of you who took the time to wish me and make my day so special! I wouldn’t be here without your love and support! So sorry that I was unable to reply to each message. Love forever! pic.twitter.com/5nRKA9vdOf — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayyeshaa will be seen romancing Kannada megastar Puneeth Rajkumar in his upcoming film titled Yuvarathnaa. Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuvarathnaa is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and the film was in the final stages of shooting with just two songs, and one sequence to be completed. The shoot was scheduled to happen in Europe, from March 2. It was postponed in the last minute due to Coronavirus scare. She also has in her kitty, Kollywood film Teddy, where she will be sharing the screen space with Arya.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×