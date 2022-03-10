Arya & Sayyeshaa pen adorable anniversary notes to each other & prove they are head over heels in love

Arya & Sayyesha, the most lovely couple in the Tamil film industry, are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary today. The couple took to their respective social media handles and penned adorable notes on each other. They seem heads over heels in love even after 3 years and a few months of dating before marriage.

Arya shared a cute pic with Sayyesha from their wedding celebrations and wrote, "Happy 3rd Anniversary to the best partner I can wish for in this world Thank you so much for caring motivating supporting and loving me the most ( actually 2nd most now) Love you. @sayyeshaa."

Sayyesha, on the other hand, also shared two lovely pics and wrote, "Happy anniversary to the man I love, cherish, respect and adore forever! Thank you for being mine…the best husband and daddy on the planet! Holding on to you till eternity! @aryaoffl#anniversary#happy3years#forever#mylove#husbandandwife#creatingmemories#babydaddy." The young couple never misses a moment to flaunt love for each other, their PDA-filled pics on social media give major goals.

Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love on the sets of their film movie Ghajinikanth, which was released in 2018. After a year of dating, the couple tied the knot in March 2019 in a grand ceremony attended by family and friends. The couple welcomed a baby girl on July 24, 2021. On Daughters' Day 2021, Arya shared a selfie of himself and wrote, "2 months of being Dad". He also revealed the name of their baby girl with hashtag #Ariana. It is a Greek origin name that means 'very holy'.

Also Read: Arya's wife Sayyeshaa does the Titanic pose with actor and calls him 'love of my life'; PIC