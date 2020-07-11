Arya & Sayyeshaa starrer Teddy's director quashes rumours about the movie releasing on OTT platform

Teddy's director Shakti Soundar Rajan has confirmed that the movie will be having a theatrical release. It was earlier scheduled to be released on June 5, 2020.

If there is one movie that has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media of late, it is the Arya and Sayyeshaa starrer Teddy. The action-packed movie has been making headlines ever since its inception. The release dates of numerous movies have been either postponed or scheduled for OTT releases because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country. Recently, there were reports that the makers of Teddy are also aiming for an OTT release.

However, the movie’s director Shakti Soundar Rajan has now quashed the rumours stating that Teddy’s theatrical release has been already sold earlier and that it will be released into the theatres. However, he adds that there is a possibility of the movie hitting the screens this year only if everything goes well. The director, however, agrees to the fact that OTT platforms are a blessing for many movies and that it will be a norm to release them both in theatres and other platforms.

Apart from Arya and Sayyeshaa, the Tamil animation drama also features Sakshi Agarwal, Sathish, Magizh Thirumeni, and others in significant roles. The music for Teddy has been composed by D. Imman. Earlier, it’s release date was scheduled to be June 5, 2020. The official teaser of the movie has already been released much to the excitement of the fans. As can be seen in the same, Arya indulges in some high-octane action sequences which are just unmissable.

