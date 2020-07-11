  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Arya & Sayyeshaa starrer Teddy's director quashes rumours about the movie releasing on OTT platform

Teddy's director Shakti Soundar Rajan has confirmed that the movie will be having a theatrical release. It was earlier scheduled to be released on June 5, 2020.
2317 reads Mumbai
Arya & Sayyeshaa starrer Teddy's director quashes rumours about the movie releasing on OTT platformArya & Sayyeshaa starrer Teddy's director quashes rumours about the movie releasing on OTT platform
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there is one movie that has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media of late, it is the Arya and Sayyeshaa starrer Teddy. The action-packed movie has been making headlines ever since its inception. The release dates of numerous movies have been either postponed or scheduled for OTT releases because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country. Recently, there were reports that the makers of Teddy are also aiming for an OTT release.

However, the movie’s director Shakti Soundar Rajan has now quashed the rumours stating that Teddy’s theatrical release has been already sold earlier and that it will be released into the theatres. However, he adds that there is a possibility of the movie hitting the screens this year only if everything goes well. The director, however, agrees to the fact that OTT platforms are a blessing for many movies and that it will be a norm to release them both in theatres and other platforms.  

Apart from Arya and Sayyeshaa, the Tamil animation drama also features Sakshi Agarwal, Sathish, Magizh Thirumeni, and others in significant roles. The music for Teddy has been composed by D. Imman. Earlier, it’s release date was scheduled to be June 5, 2020. The official teaser of the movie has already been released much to the excitement of the fans. As can be seen in the same, Arya indulges in some high-octane action sequences which are just unmissable.

Credits :Times of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement