Arya shares PHOTOS as he travels for the first time after lockdown to join the sets of Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3

Sharing his photos from Chennai metro station, Arya revealed that he was traveling for the first time after the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.
After being halted for a long time, the makers of Sundar C’s Aranmanai franchise have restarted the shooting schedule. Revealing the news, Arya took to his Twitter space and shared photos. He also stated that he was traveling for the first time after lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. He was seen with a facemask and googles in the Chennai metro station. Well, it looks like he is all excited to start shooting for the film.

According to the recent report, Arya will be playing the ghost in the popular horror franchise. While no official report has been made on it yet, this news has come as an exciting one to the fans of the franchise, as this will be the first time that the franchise is having a made cast member as the ghost. The first part had Hansika Motwani as the ghost, while the second part had Trisha playing it.

See his Tweet here:

It is also well known that the Aranmanai franchise is known for having three heroines. While the first instalment had Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah and Raai Laxmi with Vinay being the male lead, the second part had Trisha, Hansika and Poonam Bajwa with Siddharth as the male lead. Just like Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana, the Aranmanai franchise is also known for comic and witty zing. This time around, Vivekh and Yogi Babu will be seen performing in the comedy film.

