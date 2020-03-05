Arya starrer Pa Ranjith’s next gets a young talent on board; Deets inside

Budding actor Santosh took to his Twitter space and announced that he will be seen in Pa Ranjith's next with Arya.

By now, we all know that director Pa Ranjith’s next film has Arya in the lead role. Now, in a latest piece of news young actor Santosh has now revealed that he will be playing a key role in the film too. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video, while revealing the news. He wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for always being my biggest support, You are a great inspiration @arya_offl brother.. Let’s rock @beemji anna You are the best.”

Meanwhile, Tamil author Tamizh Prabha, who is known for his novel titled Pettai, shared a post on social media, announcing that he has collaborated with Pa Ranjith for the screenplay and dialogues of the director's next film. He also revealed that the shooting of the next film will be started soon. There has been no more information about the project as of now. However, it is being speculated that this could be the boxing film that was rumoured to be Ranjith’s next.

If reports turn out to be true, the story will be set in North Chennai and it was reported earlier that the project will be named Salpetta. Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith’s last film as produce, Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu was critically acclaimed. Pariyerurum Perumal, which was also produced by Pa Ranjith, was yet another film, which was received well by critics. After his last two films as a producer being declared as hit, his home banner Neelam Productions will be joining hands with Little Red Car Films and Golden Ratio Films to produce five more Tamil films for the global audience.

Credits :Twitter

