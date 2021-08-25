Arya suffered 'mental trauma' after a man impersonated him, duped Sri Lankan woman & promised to marry her

Recently, a Sri Lankan woman from Germany named Srija filed a cheating case against Tamil actor Arya for cheating her with Rs 70 Lakhs and promising to marry her. However, it wasn't Arya but a man named Mohammed Arman who impersonated him on the internet and duped a Sri Lankan Tamil woman.

Chennai police department finally arrested a man on Monday for impersonating actor Arya. Reacting on the same, Arya tweeted, "I would like to thank Commissioner of Police @chennaipolice_ Additional Commissioner of Police-Central Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Team of Chennai city for arresting the Real culprit. It was a real mental trauma which I never expressed. Love to everyone who believed in me (sic)."

I would like to thank Commissioner of Police @chennaipolice_

Additional Commissioner of Police-Central Crime Branch and

Cyber Crime Team of Chennai city for arresting the Real culprit. It was a real mental trauma which I never expressed. Love to everyone who believed in me — Arya (@arya_offl) August 24, 2021

According to reports, the police tracked the bank record and the IP address used by the accused. Arya had appeared before the cybercrime wing of the Chennai city police twice for investigation. The actor was interrogated for about three hours in the alleged cheating case.

Meanwhile, Arya is currently in a happy phase, both personally and professionally. The actor recently got blessed with a baby girl. Arya and Sayyeshaa got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl in July.

Arya is also basking in the success of his recently released, film Sarpaata Parambai. He will be seen next with actor Vishal in their upcoming film, Enemy.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Arya opens up on his life after marriage with Sayyeshaa & his memories with late actor Dilip Kumar