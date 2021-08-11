Arya summoned by Chennai Police in the alleged cheating case filed by a woman

Recently, a Sri Lankan woman from Germany named Srija filed a cheating case on a Tamil actor Arya saying he had cheated her for Rs 70 lakh by promising to marry her. She also claimed to issue a ban on Arya's film due to the cheating case. The woman has also submitted the screenshots of WhatsApp chats with Arya to the police. On that note, the actor was called to the police station by Chennai cops to summon the allegations.

According to reports, Arya appeared before the cybercrime wing of the Chennai city police on Tuesday, at 7 PM as the inspector interrogated him for about three hours about the cheating case. However, no details are out as of now. Investigations is underway and details about the complaint made against him are true or not is yet to know.

Vidja has filed the complaint through a Germany based lawyer. A few weeks ago, the case had a hearing at the court and the judge reportedly asked the police to collect more information and adjourned the case to August 17.

Meanwhile, Arya is currently in a happy phase both personally and professionally. He and his wife Sayyeshaa recently welcomed a baby girl into their life. Arya and Sayyeshaa got married in 2019 in a grand ceremony. The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of their Tamil film Ghajinikanth. The actor is also basking in the super success of his blockbuster film Sarpaata Parambai, which became one of the best sports movies in Indian cinema.