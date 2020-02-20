Arya sweats it out in the gym for his role as a boxer in Pa Ranjith's upcoming film; WATCH

Arya is now flaunting his well-toned body. A new video is shared by the Meaghamann actor which sees him doing some hardcore workout in the gym.

The south actor Arya is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his next role. The Kaappaan actor is all set to play the role of a boxer in director Pa Ranjith upcoming film. South star Arya can be seen in his chiselled body and the fans can't stop talking about it. The fans and followers of the Ghajinikanth actor are commenting about Arya's physical transformation for his role as a boxer. The actor has shown immense dedication to his role. As per the latest news reports about director Pa Ranjith's film, the Magamuni star has shed a tremendous amount of weight to fit the part as a boxer.

Arya is now flaunting his well-toned body. A new video is shared by the Meaghamann actor which sees him do some hardcore workout. The fans and followers of the south star are drooling over his ripped abs. Many feel that the Arinthum Ariyamalum actor is the best fit for the lead part in Pa Ranjith's film. As per the new reports on Arya's character in the film, he will be seen playing the role of a boxer from the North Chennai region. The director Pa Ranjith' is a well-known director from the south film industry. The ace director has helmed films like Kabali and Kaala.

Check out the video of Arya in the gym:

My love for sports coming alive on screen

All set to face the boxers in the ring with beemji sir for our next It’s the most challenging film of my career. Loving the experience. #Ranjith sir is just phenomenalMusic_Santhosh K9Studioz #AnbuArivu #Murali pic.twitter.com/1ejKMipNYh — Arya (arya_offl) February 20, 2020

The lead actor of the Pa Ranjith directorial was last seen in the south drama titled, Magamuni. The actor received a lot of appreciation for his acting. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to watching Arya as a hardcore and tough boxer.

