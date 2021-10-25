Arya teams up with Teddy director Shakti Soundar Rajan again; Says 'this one is special'

Tamil actor Arya is yet again teaming up with his Teddy movie director Shakti Soundar Rajan for a new film, which is tentatively referred to as #Arya33. The film went on floors today with a formal pooja ceremony in the presence of the cast and crew. The film has a multi-star cast that includes Aishwarya Lekshmi of Jagame Thandhiram fame and Simran.

Sharing the pics on Twitter, Arya called this untitled film a special one and also expressed his excitement. While Arya looks handsome in casual attire, Aishwarya is pretty in yellow saree. The actor wrote in the tweet, "Super excited to begin my next with my brother @ShaktiRajan. This is gonna be something special for all of us. Need all ur love and blessings Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes#Arya33."

The director spoke about the movie to Chennai Times and said, “This film will be in the action sci-fi genre. We have been doing the pre-production work on this film for the past nine months as it is being made on a big scale.”

Simran and Kannada actress Kavya Shetty will be seen in key roles. Actors Harish Uthaman, Gokul Anand, and Bharath Raj are also part of the movie. The film will be shot in Chennai, Malaysia, Gangtok, Munnar, and Ooty. The film's music director is D Imman, the cinematographer is S Yuva and the editor is Pradeep E Raghav.