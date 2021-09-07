Arya & Vishal starrer Enemy gets a release date in October; Check out the fierce NEW POSTER

The two most talented and popular actors of Kollywood, Arya and Vishal are teaming up together for an upcoming film titled Enemy. The makers have announced a big update, which is the release date of this multi-starrer. The movie is all set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja, (October 14).

The makers shared a brand new poster of Arya and Vishal from the film, where both the actors can be seen looking extremely fierce with bloodshed all over their faces and an intense look to tear each other apart. This movie will be released simultaneously in Telugu with the same title on the same date for the Dussehra festival.

Check out the announcement below:

Vishal and Arya will be playing enemies in the movie. They both previously shared screen space in the movie Avan Ivan (2011), which was critically acclaimed for their impeccable performances. This movie is an action thriller written and directed by Anand Shankar, who also directed the Vijay Deverakonda starrer NOTA (2018). Enemy also features Prakash Raj, Mirnalini Ravi, and Mamta Mohandas in pivotal roles.

The shooting of the movie was completed recently and post production works are progressing at a brisk phase. Vishal has started dubbing for his portions recently. Enemy is bankrolled by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios. Music is composed by S Thaman.