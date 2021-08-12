Arya wishes wife Sayyeshaa on her birthday with a romantic note; Calls him 'lucky'

Sayyeshaa Saigal celebrates her birthday today, on August 12, and husband Arha has penned a romantic note for his ladylove. Sharing a throwback photo from their holiday, Arya wrote, "Happy birthday my wifey... May the special love you have for me keep increasing everyday You are the most loving person and I m very lucky to have you in my life."

It is a double celebration for the couple as Arya and Sayyeshaa were recently blessed with a baby girl. Confirming the news, actor Vishal who is close to Arya tweeted, "Vishal took to Twitter and wrote, "So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born, my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad."

To unreversed, Sayyeshaa Saigal is the grand-niece of superstars Saira Banu and Dileep Kumar.

Meanwhile, check out Arya's birthday post for Sayyeshaa Saigal:

Happy birthday my wifey May the special love you have for me keep increasing everyday You are the most loving person and I m very lucky to have you in my life @sayyeshaa pic.twitter.com/KbbyHT3tz9 — Arya (@arya_offl) August 12, 2021

Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love during the shooting of their film movie Ghajinikanth, which was released in 2018. The couple tied the knot in March 2019 in a grand ceremony attended by family and a few close friends.

On the work front, after the success of Sarpatta Parambarai, Arya has moved on to his next project titled Enemy. He will be seen sharing the screen space with his bestie Vishal. He also another movie titled Aranmanai 3, the third installment in the series.

