Arya's next to be helmed by Komban fame director Muthaiah? Find out

Kollywood actor Arya, who was last seen on the silver screen in the 2021 film Enemy, is believed to have already signed his next. The latest report regarding the star is that he has joined hands with Komban fame director Muthaiah. Reports suggest that Arya will shortly start working on his next. Touted to be a rural entertainer, this yet-to-be-titled drama is expected to go on the floors by August this year.

This upcoming venture is likely to be based on a rural backdrop, similar to the filmmaker's earlier movies. It is further believed that this project is going to be financed by Drumstick Productions, who have recently produced Arun Vijay starrer 2021 flick Yaanai, directed by Hari.

The location hunt for the film is currently underway and the technical crew of the drama will have Velraj as the cinematographer. In the meantime, the rest of the cast and crew of the movie is expected to be locked in soon. An official announcement regarding the same is expected to be made in the near future.

Up next, Arya is waiting for the release of his forthcoming movie, Captain. Made under the direction of Shakthi Soundar Rajan, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 8th September this year. The actor and director duo have previously worked together in the 2021 action fantasy, Teddy.

Produced by Arya himself in association with Think Studios, the movie will see Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Other than the leads, Simran, Thiagarajan, Kavya Shetty, Harish Uthman, Gokul, and Bharath Raj will also play significant roles in the drama.

Arya further has another untitled venture with director Nalan Kumarasamy in the making.

