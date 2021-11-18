Arya's next with Teddy director Shakti Soundar Rajan titled Captain; Shoot in progress

Arya, the most popular actor in Tamil, announced that he will be collaborating with director Shakti Soundar Rajan again after the blockbuster movie Teddy. The film, which was being called Arya33 is now titled, Captain. The title poster doesn't give much of a glimpse into the movie. However, it's mentioned that the shoot is in progress.

Sharing the title poster on Twitter, Arya wrote, "Once again teaming up with My Favourite Person, Director nd brother @ShaktiRajan for #Captain @immancomposer sir Magic. Thank you brother @gopiprasannaa for this awesome title Design Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes Loving the detailing on it."

Check out the title poster here:

— Arya (@arya_offl) November 18, 2021

Captain went on floors with a formal pooja ceremony in the presence of the cast and crew on October 25. The shoot is currently in progress and will be shot in Chennai, Malaysia, Gangtok, Munnar, and Ooty.

Captain has a multi-star cast that includes Aishwarya Lekshmi of Jagame Thandhiram fame, Simran. Simran and Kannada actress Kavya Shetty will be seen in key roles. Actors Harish Uthaman, Gokul Anand and Bharath Raj are also part of the movie. The film's music director is D Imman, the cinematographer is S Yuva and the editor is Pradeep E Raghav.

Meanwhile, despite the pandemic, Arya bagged two blockbuster films in the kitty. His sports film Sarpatta Parambarai became one of the best Indian sports films, followed by an action film title Enemy with Vishal.