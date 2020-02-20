Arya's transformation for Pa Ranjith's next Tamil film stuns fans

Actor Arya, who will be seen playing a boxer in Pa. Ranjith's upcoming Tamil film, has stunned fans with his ripped look.

Arya took to twitter on Thursday to share his look in the film. His unbelievably chiselled body has left many in awe of his fitness transformation. Going by the pictures, Arya has shed a lot of weight to get ripped. He will be seen playing a boxer from North Chennai in the movie. The yet-untitled project, which is expected to go on the floors very soon, will mark Arya's maiden collaboration with Pa. Ranjith, best known for helming films such as "Kabali" and "Kaala".

“Train Insane or Remain the Same” An update about my next film at 5pm today #Arya30 #PreLook pic.twitter.com/UsoLvl77pP — Arya (@arya_offl) February 20, 2020

Arya was last seen on screen in "Magamuni", in which he played dual roles. The film, directed by Santhakumar, saw him play a hitman as well as a pious teacher practicing Brahmacharya. Santhakumar returned to direction after eight years with "Magamuni", which also featured Mahima Nambiar and Induja in crucial roles. Meanwhile, Arya currently awaits the release of children's film "Teddy", which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa as the leading lady.

Credits :IANS

Read More