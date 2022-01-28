Arya's wife Sayyeshaa does the Titanic pose with actor and calls him 'love of my life'; PIC

Arya and Sayyeshaa are one of the cutest couples in the South. And when it comes to setting goals, the couple is always in the front seat as their chemistry is on point. Today, Sayyeshaa shared a throwback romantic pic with Arya from their vacation to Ibiza. The couple is head over heels in love with each other and we just can't get enough of their cute chemistry.

Sayyeshaa took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic in the iconic Titanic pose with her husband Arya. Arya and Sayyeshaa are all smiles in the pic as they pose amid the beautiful island. Sharing the pic, she called him the 'love of my life.'

Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love during the shooting of Gajinikanth and got married in March 2019. The couple got married in a grand wedding ceremony in 2019 at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Arya and Sayyeshaa welcome baby girl on July 24, 2021. On Daughters' Day 2021, Arya shared a selfie of himself and wrote, "2 months of being Dad". He also revealed the name of their baby girl with hashtag #Ariana. It is a Greek origin name that means 'very holy'.

On the work front, Arya was last seen in Enemy with Vishal, while Sayyeshaa was last seen in Teddy.

